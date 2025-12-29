

One day after the election of Zohran Mamdani as mayor of New York City, the current lame duck administration of Eric Adams made an offer to ex-city workers who’d been fired due to the Covid state of emergency. Nearly 2,000 public servants in education, law enforcement, sanitation, or emergency services were terminated without severance pay by the city when they declined the Covid vaccine. Now, however, they are being offered the opportunity to return to the old positions, although it isn’t clear what benefit that presents after years of being resettled elsewhere.

When Eric Adams ran in the Democratic mayoral primary in summer 2021, he maintained that he would not force the newly developed “Operation Warp Speed” product on anyone. Immediately after winning, he began to flip flop on the issue, first saying workers could either test or vaccinate, then eliminating the testing option, then expanding his mandate to private sector workers, and then partially withdrawing it just for entertainers–like star athlete Kyrie Irving. In the end, the 2022 Covid mortality rate was similar to that of the previous year. We were told that it would be a “winter of death” for the unvaccinated, but our health turned out to be no worse than those who took the injection.

In 2021, I was working with special needs students for the NYC Department of Education, a job I’d held for 15 years. I’d seen the social and emotional decline of students under the pandemic’s remote learning regime, which New York’s Democratic leaders seemed strangely undisturbed by. Indeed some Democrats were interested in institutionalizing it early on, with both Andrew Cuomo and Eric Adams talking about making remote learning permanent. Yet by the time he was sworn in, Mayor Adams touted vaccine mandates as a vehicle for fully re-opening schools.

I had an uncommon awareness of the ways in which public health rationales could be abused in our society. My father was once a respected part of the New York State medical community, but he ended his life as a defendant in a federal narcotics case, indicted in 2015 for over-prescribing opioids. I don’t doubt that he was guilty, but researching the case I learned that the opioid crisis wasn’t constructed by local doctors, it was built by pharmaceutical corporations with the complicity of public health institutions, including the FDA and the NIH, both of which had immense conflicts of interest with the opioid industry. A bipartisan congressional investigation found that even the World Health Organization itself was corrupted by agents of the Sackler family who took key jobs as advisers and officials in the global public health agency. These official agents systematically exaggerated the dangers of chronic pain (a practice known as “disease mongering“) and downplayed the immense dangers of the medical product they profited from. This corruption isn’t limited to the opioid phenomenon: Peter Gotzsche, one of the world’s most accomplished medical scholars, has written for years that the global health sector has generally become a center of “organized crime.”

This gave me a critical view of the establishment’s response to the novel coronavirus that few New Yorkers initially had, particularly ones who shared my progressive political beliefs. I saw significance in factors that most friends and colleagues ignored. One was that both Dr. Fauci and WHO passingly admitted that there was no scientific definition of what constituted a pandemic, yet they continued to speak about it with scientific certitude. Another concern was that, going against standard practice, coronavirus cases were being determined solely on the basis of a PCR test, which led to a “10-fold mortality overestimation reported to Congress” to rationalize the March state of emergency. The teacher’s union claimed that nearly 30 NYC teachers died of Covid in April 2020 alone, but I didn’t know anyone who was even seriously sick that year. Later studies showed that teacher mortality was actually lower than the average worker, despite the virus apparently circulating well before the lockdown. A paper by the American Association of Pediatricians documented that those who “returned to work in person in the spring of 2020 had similar COVID infection rates as those who did not return to in-person work, suggesting other factors were at play.”

None of this could justify the indefinite extension of a state of emergency that was originally billed as just “two weeks to stop the spread.” I began to look for other New Yorkers who were also opposed to the wholesale suspension of the Bill of Rights that commenced in 2020. Being that I’d been on the political left all my life, I was a little disconcerted to find that almost all of them were on the right. There was no objective reason that had to be the case, since one of the definitive critiques of lockdown was written by Yale medical professor David L. Katz and published in The New York Times that March. But opposition to the forced quarantine became a hard taboo for the left once Donald Trump started joining that opposition in April. It was particularly unfortunate that the anti-lockdown campaign that Trump endorsed in Michigan was swarming with FBI provocateurs and was soon associated with a plot to kidnap Governor Gretchen Whitmer. The plot cemented the idea that the lockdown skeptic movement was fundamentally more irrational and dangerous than the Zero Covid one. The kidnapping scheme was later shown to have been led by a well-paid FBI informant.

In summer 2021, Eric Adams’ predecessor, Mayor Bill de Blasio, imposed a vaccine passport rule on all venues open to the public. I quickly learned what it was to be a pariah in my hometown. Suddenly blocked from entering my local Blink gymnasium without a vax card, I was also blocked from cancelling the membership–which had required autopay–until after it had drained over a hundred dollars from my bank account (I had to threaten legal action to end it). This was money I desperately needed since de Blasio was suspending unvaxxed city workers and freezing their salaries that October.

In a shellshocked economy, I searched in vain for jobs. Over the next six months, I begged from relatives and made excuses to bill collectors, but ultimately I burned through virtually all my savings. I was formally “separated” from my job in February 2022, but denied unemployment benefits by order of Governor Hochul’s Department of Labor. Anxiously paying NYC rent without an income, I hoped to somehow be saved by a last minute accomodation: A medical exemption (because I’d tested positive for Covid antibodies, accepted as an indicator of natural immunity in many countries), a religious exemption, an intervention from the City Council, or by one of the dozen judges overseeing lawsuits against the mandate. But in the end, only couch surfing for weeks and cashing in my pension bought me the time to resettle in another state.

In some respects, I was lucky to find a decent job at all–The City of New York, I later found, had sent the names and fingerprints of vaccine-hesistant educators to the FBI as part of a flagging system that’s usually reserved for school sex offenders. When liberals later howled at the brusque terminations–accompanied by lavish severance packages–of federal employees under the DOGE program, I noted the irony, and wondered where their outrage was during my far more vicious displacement. The effects of the Democrats’ purge were certainly as dangerous to the public as Donald Trump’s policy: At the time the vaccine mandate went into effect, the FDNY union chief warned that ambulance response times would dramatically slow as a result of staff shortages, an event which came to pass in the following year.

A public servant for over a decade, I was now closer to being out in the street than any situation I’d ever been in in my life. Democratic politicians had waged sustained economic warfare on thousands of city workers for declining a Pfizer product which had been launched a year before under an Emergency Use Authorization. (EUA laws were only developed after the 2001 anthrax attacks, specifically to allow first responders access to “unapproved” counter-measures in an ongoing bioterrorism situation.) The mayor repeatedly said he would “follow the science,” but there was no scientific justification for his coercive order: He knew childhood deaths from Covid were literally one in a million, schools were not a major source of contagion, and in any case, over 90 percent of NYC educators were vaccinated before he took office.

Needless to say, these injustices won’t be remedied by suddenly uprooting hundreds of fired workers who, like me, left the city after this ordeal and have now–hopefully–found some sort of peace outside New York. It’s especially perverse considering the metropolitan affordability crisis that’s been highlighted in Zohran Mamdani’s recent election campaign. Do workers really want to be dumped in the middle of the most overpriced region in the nation after years of suffering career setbacks? With no restitution for what the state took from us three years ago, the offer merely adds insult to injury.

The incoming administration hasn’t weighed in on the Adams offer, which raises questions about it’s feasibility. The new mayor, a supporter of mandates, begins his term on January 2nd, less than 10 business days from now. Mamdani has said that his only real problem with the synthetic mRNA requirement was that too many people, such as Kyrie Irving, were exempt, and he expected all city workers to accept whatever pharmaceutical mandate state agencies put forth without question. He was taking into account, he said, “the likelihood that we could be in a new pandemic” in a few years. One of Mamdani’s most influential backers is Randi Weingarten, the long-time head of the American Federation of Teachers, my former union. Weingarten publicly supported a Covid vaccine mandate for teachers even before NYC imposed one, and has since said she has no regrets about it.

If Eric Adams truly wished to do something positive and lasting for this situation, he had a very simple option available: Drop his ongoing appeals to the lawsuits that the fired public servants have already won. The most famous of these is Garvey v. City of New York, which was decided for the plaintiffs in New York Supreme Court in 2022. Judge Ralph Porzio acknowledged that “being vaccinated does not prevent an individual from contracting or transmitting COVID-19.” He also noted that the disparate treatment between entertainers and non-entertainers showed the mandate to be irrational and unconstitutional. Judge Porzio concluded,

Finally, states of emergency are meant to be temporary. The question presented is whether the Health Commissioner has the authority to enact a permanent condition of employment during a state of emergency. This Court finds that the Commissioner does not have that authority…

Of course, if the city is successful in its overall appeal–and reinstates fired workers while simultaneously paying no damages and acknowledging no wrongdoing–then it will continue to claim that authority. The moment that the next indefinite viral crisis occurs–which the Democrats and the public health establishment assure us is coming (it could be bird flu, it could be monkeypox, it could be “disease X”)–then there is no reason the exact same scenario couldn’t be enacted. Indeed, it could be even worse, given that another Mamdani mentor, Governor Kathy Hochul, now asserts standing executive authority to forcibly isolate anyone with a “suspected case” of a “highly contagious disease.” The city leadership faces ongoing shortages in its workforce, so it may genuinely welcome the return of its blacklisted staff. But public servants’ dreams of medical freedom, and medical justice, remain deferred.

Postscript: Shortly after writing this, I learned that many city workers aren’t even approved for Mayor Adams offer—they await clearance from a state board controlled by the governor. Meanwhile, Department of Education employees who have responded to Adams offer have yet to receive follow up about it. The psychological assault continues.