Neural Foundry
Dec 29

Man, the way the emergency powers rhetoric shifted from "temporary" to permanent employment conditons really exposes how mission creep works in public health. When Judge Porzio noted the mandate was irrational due to disparate treatement of entertainers, that piece alone should've ended the whole thing. I had a freind in LA who went thru a similar situation with healthcare mandates and the psychological toll of being labeled as somehow reckless while just asking for bodily autonomy was crushing. The fact that Adams is offering jobs back without restitution or even acknowledging wrongdoing basically sets up the exact sme playbook for the next "emergency."

Michael Kane
Dec 30

Greatly appreciate you Garrett - for those who don't know Garrett was one of the first two members of TEACHERS FOR CHOICE. He remains a steering committee member of our association till this day - https://teachersforchoice.org/2020/10/04/steering-committee-members/

