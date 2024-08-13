Above: Thomas Buddenbrook holds up a poster of Rohma he made for the protests in front of Mount Sinai West

The crime of medical kidnapping has marred some of the most prestigious hospitals in America and it’s now arrived in Mount Sinai Hospital in Manhattan’s Upper West Side.

In 2019, Johns Hopkins All Children Hospital was forced to pay out over $2 million for the “false imprisonment” and “fraudulent billing” of Maya Kowalski. The Mayo Clinic has been widely reported to have kidnapped a Minnesota teenager, refusing to release her to her parents long after she recovered from surgery. More recently, A children’s hospital affiliated with Stanford Medical School is alleged to have unnecessarily intubated a 7 year old girl and experimented on her without her family’s consent.

Today in Mount Sinai Hospital West, a 68-year old woman named Rohma Kellert is being held under suspicious circumstances, preventing her from fulfilling necessary obligations and possibly precipitating her eviction from her rent-controlled apartment. Kellert has been at Sinai since June 26 when she was admitted through the emergency room, apparently for mild dementia. Kellert had arranged for a healthcare proxy previously, a friend named Jeff Ellenberger, but Sinai refuses to recognize the document. Instead, the hospital chooses to rely on a distant cousin who hasn’t seen Kellert in a year. This means that Sinai can hold Kellert to obtain her full Medicare allocation, and not release her with a home health aid, which appears to be her desire.

Kellert herself was a massage therapist and medical activist, appropriately enough. She is a member of the New York Medical Freedom Alliance, a group that opposed Covid lockdowns and mandates. Ellenburger and the rest of Kellert’s friends in NY MFA charge that Mt. Sinai West has violated Public Health Law §2803 and NYCRR Section 405.7, not only because the hospital ignore her healthcare proxy, but because they deny her full access to the personal property she brought into the hospital. Further illegalities involve her being denied a Right to Notice of involuntary hospitalization, or even a written discharge date with a written discharge plan—a violation of New York State’s Patient Bill of Rights.

As The Social Populist has noted previously, Mount Sinai West has a track record of exploiting patients and violating the Nuremberg Code. There is an ongoing FDA and STAT News investigation of Mount Sinai’s practice of unauthorized extraction of their patients’ brain tissue in a project to study “the living human brain.” The FDA only approved six specific patients for brain biopsies, but the hospital’s use of the invasive process was more extensive and done without informed consent. One of the FDA’s expert witnesses warned that such tissue extraction—which sometimes removes a cubic centimeter of the brain—‘introduces serious risks to the human subjects.’”

The New York Medical Freedom Alliance activists say there’s reason to expect the worst in the treatment of Rohma Kellert, given the rights violations she’s suffered so far. The group holds a regular protest every Thursday evening in front of Mount Sinai West.

Medical tyranny is well-known to have reigned during the Covid years on a mass scale, but before then it operated piecemeal in hospitals across the country. It continues to operate in these institutions today—one reason that confidence in the medical system is clearly falling to new lows.

Above: Study in The Journal of the American Medical Association shows the decline of trust in hospitals

Meanhwhile, Rohma Kellert has not been able to pay the landlord of her rent-controlled apartment since June due to the hospital denying her and her proxy access to her personal belongings. A Manhattan landlord isn’t going to sit idly by and allow an apartment to lose money. If Kellert joins the thousands of other elder Americans living on the street today, the fault will lie squarely with Mount Sinai.

The Medical Freedom Alliance’s campaign can be reached at:

MountSinaiImprisonsPatients@protonmail.com