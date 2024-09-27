I was invited to talk to the NYC Medical Freedom Alliance earlier in the year, and it was a wonderful experience. Jeremiah Hosea will be speaking there this Sunday, September 29th, and I encourage all in the area to check it out.

If anyone has questions about references in the text, feel free to ask in the Comments.

It is always good—and always a bit surreal—to be back in New York City. You know that I worked in the city for 15 years, well I also worked lived here for 15 years. After being fired and nearly ruined by the city government, I now reside in New Jersey, and I try not to look back. But I loved my time here; for a certain place and time in a person’s life, great cities are magnificent. A great city can make you feel both more of an individual, and more part of a commons, than anywhere else. Today I’d like to touch on the necessary tension and the necessary balance, between individualism and collectivism in America, and the necessary balance between the so-called left and the so-called right in our great freedom movement.