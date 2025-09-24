Above: Anthrax sweep on Capitol Hill, Washington, DC, November 18, 2001

This week marks the twenty-fourth anniversary one of the deadliest unsolved attacks on American soil. While September 11th is observed nationally every year, the anniversary of another 2001 attack that sparked the “War on Terror” is not. In the days after 9-11, persons associated with US government biolabs began sending dozens of letters laced with anthrax in the mail, eventually causing the deaths of five recipients. The attack credibly threatened the lives of thousands of other Americans as well, including sitting US senators, and the casualties did not cease until over a month later. The season-long panic created by the anthrax case cemented the hysteria of the Bush-Cheney years, directly leading to the Iraq War, the CIA torture program, and the passage of the constitutionally dubious USA PATRIOT Act. (The latter remains the law of the land.)

There are numerous theories about false flag attacks in US history, but the anthrax case is one of the few that is indisputable. The mysterious letters were carefully designed to implicate foreign anti-Zionist Muslims, as they featured the statements “Death to America. Death to Israel. Allah is great.” It was later established that the most likely suspects were non-Muslim men working in the United States. Almost everything that senior US government officials said in the years after the attack assisted the false flag impact of the event. (What I did not realize, until I began writing this, is that most of the medical establishment amplified the deception as well.)