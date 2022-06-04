Why subscribe?

This newletter fights for the return of the humanist left. In the era of identity politics, it echoes Rainbow Coalition leader Fred Hampton’s call for “All power to all people.” In the face of nationalist “great replacement” theories, it exposes the documented replacement of human agency across cultures with absolute digitized control.

I worked for the New York City of Department of Education for 15 years, but was suddenly put on unpaid leave for resisting the mandate for the experimental Covid vaccine. Not only did the city then deny me my job, it denied me all unemployment benefits. Today I live close to the edge, but at least I’m free.

