July 2024

Revolution and Counter-Revolution
What Populists Should Understand
  
Garrett Ramirez

January 2024

Realignment Within The Realignment
Or, Two cheers for Jackson Hinkle

December 2023

My Testimony To The New York City Council—Annotated/ Video
I gave 15 years of my life, but only got two minutes of their time. I think I made my point though.
  
Garrett Ramirez
42

October 2023

Cornel West, Jimmy Dore, and the Inevitability of Fred Hampton Leftism
Cultural nationalism still casts a shadow over revolutionary rainbows
  
Garrett Ramirez

August 2023

Letter to the Local School Board
Written last year from concern that mandates could return, fear that seems all too reasonable.
  
Garrett Ramirez
1

July 2023

The Wrong Kind of Conspiracy Theorist
Naomi Klein's real message on RFK Jr.? Suspicion and speculation are fine when they're in the service of the establishment.
  
Garrett Ramirez

January 2023

Bernie Sanders' Pharma Money
There's nothing healthy or social about PfizerCare For All
  
Garrett Ramirez
12
The 18th Brumaire of Black Lives Matter
The tragedy of the civil rights movement, the farce of BLM
  
Garrett Ramirez

October 2022

Dr. Fauci's COINTELPRO
"The J. Edgar Hoover of public health" line is not just rhetoric
  
Garrett Ramirez
1

September 2022

The Lockdown Left Is Still Scared to Debate Us
Rigged forums and fleeting concessions are an election year gambit. No one should fall for it.
  
Garrett Ramirez
3
