Is a Medical Kidnapping Scandal Developing at Mount Sinai?
A crimewave of medical kidnapping has swept through some of the most celebrated hospitals in America. Now it's arrived in Mount Sinai West in Manhattan.
Aug 13
•
Garrett Ramirez
13
Medical research subjects scammed into participating. Who needed that bit of brain, anyway?
It used to be a big crime. But COVID normalized this activity
Published on Meryl’s CHAOS Newsletter
•
Aug 1
July 2024
Revolution and Counter-Revolution
What Populists Should Understand
Jul 17
•
Garrett Ramirez
5
January 2024
Realignment Within The Realignment
Or, Two cheers for Jackson Hinkle
Jan 9
5
December 2023
My Testimony To The New York City Council—Annotated/ Video
I gave 15 years of my life, but only got two minutes of their time. I think I made my point though.
Dec 26, 2023
•
Garrett Ramirez
134
42
October 2023
Cornel West, Jimmy Dore, and the Inevitability of Fred Hampton Leftism
Cultural nationalism still casts a shadow over revolutionary rainbows
Oct 7, 2023
•
Garrett Ramirez
17
August 2023
Letter to the Local School Board
Written last year from concern that mandates could return, fear that seems all too reasonable.
Aug 28, 2023
•
Garrett Ramirez
8
1
July 2023
The Wrong Kind of Conspiracy Theorist
Naomi Klein's real message on RFK Jr.? Suspicion and speculation are fine when they're in the service of the establishment.
Jul 23, 2023
•
Garrett Ramirez
14
January 2023
Bernie Sanders' Pharma Money
There's nothing healthy or social about PfizerCare For All
Jan 18, 2023
•
Garrett Ramirez
46
12
The 18th Brumaire of Black Lives Matter
The tragedy of the civil rights movement, the farce of BLM
Jan 16, 2023
•
Garrett Ramirez
10
October 2022
Dr. Fauci's COINTELPRO
"The J. Edgar Hoover of public health" line is not just rhetoric
Oct 23, 2022
•
Garrett Ramirez
14
1
September 2022
The Lockdown Left Is Still Scared to Debate Us
Rigged forums and fleeting concessions are an election year gambit. No one should fall for it.
Sep 12, 2022
•
Garrett Ramirez
12
3
